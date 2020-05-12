Motivated by his Indianapolis roots, Paul Corsaro hopes to lead Greyhounds to greatness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul Corsaro is deeply rooted from the Circle City.



Corsaro was a star basketball player at Roncalli High School, where his 1,150 career points total remains the Rebels’ all-time scoring record.



Corsaro attended Youngstown State in the Fall of 2008, playing football for the Penguins. He would play in seven games for YSU before transferring to the University of Indianapolis in the Spring of 2009.



Corsaro was a two-sport athlete at UIndy, playing football and basketball. He set records across both programs.



Playing basketball, Corsaro was a member of Stan Gouard’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2011.

In 2010, Corsaro’s eight rushing touchdowns were the most of any quarterback in program history. He was also a part of UIndy’s first Division II playoff team in 2012.

Eight years later, Corsaro is UIndy’s head men’s basketball coach.



“I love the school. I love the south side. I’m very proud of our city in general,” Corsaro said. “To be back here and be the head coach of the University of Indianapolis, a university that bears our city’s name. That’s a big deal to me and it’s very special.”



Corsaro was an assistant basketball coach at IPFW for two seasons before returning to UIndy. When his transition to Indianapolis became official, he picked up his keys on campus and took an unique trip down memory lane.



“Doing it on an empty campus with the current situation we are in was really cool for me,” he said. “I was able to take everything in and have a special moment to myself.”



Corsaro has spent his first few weeks as the head coach securing his coaching staff and roster for the 2020-2021 season. He would not mention names of those he has interviewed to join his coaching staff, but Corsaro thinks highly of everyone he has spoken with so far.



“One assistant that’s really experienced. Everyone I’ve interviewed has been a college player,” he said.



Corsaro said he currently has at least 12 players set for this upcoming season, and is hoping to have 16 to 17 players total on the roster.