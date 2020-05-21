NASCAR to race in Charlotte Sunday for Coca-Cola 600

Memorial Day Weekend will look and feel a whole lot different without the Indianapolis 500, but racing fans will be able to watch live NASCAR.

The 61st running of the Coca-Cola 600, the world’s longest race, takes place Sunday night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

For the second weekend, NASCAR will race without fans in the stands.

Tune in to FOX59 beginning Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for “Back to the Track,” a pre-race show with everything you need to know about this unusual NASCAR season, including:

A look at how drivers and teams are getting ready for the race with so little preparation time

Reaction to racing with no fans: Was it the right decision?

How NASCAR will navigate the rest of the season with 30 races still to go

Charlotte Motor Speedway will pay tribute to military men and women both before and after the race.

NASCAR’s pre-race coverage, including live and virtual tributes to the U.S. Armed Forces, begins at 6 p.m.