NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis postponed until 2024 as officials work to revise 2021 plan

INDIANAPOLIS– The NBA and the Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday that the NBA All-Star Game scheduled for February won’t happen in Indianapolis.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse will instead host the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

Plans are in the works for a revised NBA All-Star 2021 game, officials said. Details will be released at a later date.

The NBA cited public health conditions as the reason preventing them from “appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.”

“While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “I want to thank Herb Simon, Steve Simon, Rick Fuson and the entire Pacers organization as well as the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee and the community of Indianapolis for working with us to reschedule our All-Star activities.”

NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis will follow Cleveland in 2022 and Salt Lake City in 2023 as All-Star host.