NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis unlikely to go on as scheduled

INDIANAPOLIS — The fate of 2021’s NBA All-Star weekend is up in the air, but the league and the Indiana Pacers have already informed hotel partners in Indianapolis that the event is unlikely to take place on Presidents’ Day weekend as planned.

The 2021 NBA All-Star weekend was originally scheduled for February 12-14 in Indianapolis — the first time the city would have hosted the festivities since 1985. But of course, that was before the COVID-19 pandemic took its hold on the country.

A spokesperson for the NBA said details on the All-Star game and the season’s schedule will be released in the future.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the schedule for the 2020-21 NBA season, we and the Indiana Pacers informed our hotel partners in Indianapolis that NBA All-Star 2021 is unlikely to take place on Presidents’ Day weekend so they could make other arrangements,” said the spokesperson in a statement. “More information about next season’s schedule, including NBA All-Star, will be announced at a later date.“