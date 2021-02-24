NBA announces schedule for second half of season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 27: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making the game winning shot against the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will open the second half of the NBA season March 12 on the road in Los Angeles, against the reigning champion L.A. Lakers.

That game will tip-off a three-game road trip through the Western Conference, with dates in Phoenix on March 13 and Denver March 15 to follow.

After returning from the All Star Break, the Blue and Gold play eight of their first 10 games away from home, due in large part to the NCAA Tournament schedule at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. You can find the Pacers’ full 2020-21 schedule below.