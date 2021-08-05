Netflix releases trailer for ‘Malice at the Palace’ docuseries; promises never-before-seen footage of infamous Pacers vs. Pistons brawl

Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest gets into the stands to fight with some fans during a a brawl with the Detroit Pistons with just 45.9 seconds left in the game Friday, Nov. 19, 2004, in Auburn Hills, Mich. The game was called by the officials. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

INDIANAPOLIS — Netflix has released the trailer for its highly anticipated deep dive into the infamous brawl involving the Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit fans during a 2004 game.

According to Sports Illustrated, the docuseries Untold: Malice at the Palace will be told in five parts and will premiere on August 10.

The series will feature new interviews with many of the players on the court at The Palace at Auburn Hills on November 19, 2004. They include Reggie Miller, Ron Artest, Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal, and Ben Wallace.

While fights between NBA players on the court are not unheard of, the Malice at the Palace became infamous because actual fans became involved in the physical melee.

“Some people have control. I don’t,” said Artest during the trailer. Artest played as small forward for the Pacers and received the heaviest suspension of any other player for his part in the fight.

The brawl began with less than a minute left in the game as a physical altercation between Artest and Detroit’s Ben Wallace. Referees stopped the game, and Artest laid across the scorer’s table during the break. That’s when a fan threw a plastic cup of Diet Coke, hitting Artest in the chest and sending him jumping into the stands for retaliation.

What happened next led to the Associated Press calling the events “the most infamous brawl in NBA history” and led to criminal charges for five Pacers players, including Artest, O’Neal, and Jackson.

The Netflix series promises to show never before seen angles and footage from the chaotic fight and its aftermath.

“If you actually knew what happened, you wouldn’t even be asking questions,” said O’Neal during the trailer.

You can watch the full trailer below.