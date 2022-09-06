INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers extended their deal with Bally Sports Indiana, which will broadcast the bulk of the team’s games for the upcoming season.

The agreement also includes streaming rights for Pacers games on Bally Sports+, a sports-centric streaming platform set for wider expansion on Sept. 26.

The multiyear deal includes all available Pacers regular season games, two preseason games and some first-round playoff games. The regional sports network will also carry up to 10 Indiana Fever games per season.

This marks the 27th season of Pacers basketball on Bally Sports Indiana (formerly FSN and FOX Sports Indiana).

While the cable and satellite component of the agreement isn’t surprising, the streaming component is new. Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of multiple regional sports networks, is now offering Bally Sports+.

The platform, which is available for $19.99 a month or $189.99 annually, has already launched in select markets. It will expand to wider availability on Sept. 26, 2022. There is a seven-day free trial.

Bally Sports+ will be available on iOS and Android (mobile and tablet), tvOS, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

“We are working to add additional platforms soon and will notify fans as more become available,” the company said on its website.

Finding Pacers games on streaming services has been challenging over the last few years. While platforms like Hulu Live, YouTube TV and Sling once carried Bally Sports, you’ll no longer find the regional sports network on those channels due to contract disputes.

It essentially means fans without a cable or TV subscription (or the pricey DirecTV Stream service) will need to pay for a new service to watch the Pacers, who tip off the regular season on Oct. 19 against the Washington Wizards.