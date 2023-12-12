INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse got some new recognition on Saturday.

An Indiana state historical marker was installed at the historic venue, commemorating the epic events it has hosted in its near-100-year history.

The arena opened in 1928 as Butler Fieldhouse. It was renamed in 1965 to honor Tony Hinkle, who is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and was a 41-year Butler men’s basketball coach.

Hinkle Fieldhouse notably hosted the Indiana High School Boys Basketball Tournament from 1928-42 and 1945-71. One of the venue’s top prep moments was 1954’s Milan Miracle, when Bobby Plump hit a last-second shot to push Milan High School past Muncie Central in the boys state title game.

According to IN.gov, Muncie Central was considered to be 10 times bigger than Milan at the time. The schools were able to meet in the state title game because Indiana had yet to implement its current four-class basketball system, which created separate state tournaments for small and large schools.

The Milan Miracle was the inspiration for the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.” A few of the film’s scenes were actually shot at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In the 1955 and 1956 tournaments at Hinkle Fieldhouse, Crispus Attucks became the first all-Black team to win Indiana state boys basketball tournaments. About 20 years later in 1975, Hinkle Fieldhouse hosted the first Indiana State Girls Basketball Tournament.

“Tons of people come to Hinkle Fieldhouse all the time for reasons other than just basketball,” said Judi Warren, the first Miss Indiana Basketball. “To have this marker here letting people know the importance of this facility, what it did back in World War II and what it has done for so many athletes and where it’s taken their lives. This building is transformable for anyone.”

Hinkle Fieldhouse was a military training center during World War II. It has also hosted speeches delivered by former presidents Herbert Hoover, Richard Nixon, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama.

More recently, Hinkle Fieldhouse hosted 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament games.

To present date, the Butler men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball teams play home games at Hinkle Fieldhouse.