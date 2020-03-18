New league year begins in NFL, but free agent signings & trades delayed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Typically when the clocks strikes 4:00 p.m. on the first day of the NFL’s new league year, teams are quick to announce new free agent signings and trades agreed upon over the previous few days in the legal tampering period.

As with many other typical happenings in the world of sports, that too is in flux right now.

The NFL sent a memo to teams Tuesday night detailing new rules for announcing those moves, specifically mentioning that contracts must be executed to make said announcement, not just agreed upon pending a physical.

Exact language from the memo regarding physical exams for traded players: pic.twitter.com/pYSozI5Rnx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

As for the Colts, that leaves the signing of Philip Rivers and the trade for DeForest Buckner on the table right now. However, the Anthony Castonzo deal is different, as it was a contract extension for a current Colts’ player, so that move is official.

