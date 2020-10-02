Newgarden wins Harvest Grand Prix race one

Josef Newgarden begins the celebration in Victory Lane after winning the KOHLER Grand Prix at Road America (Courtesy: IndyCar Series/Shawn Gritzmacher)

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden has won his first career race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver cruised to victory in race one of the Harvest Grand Prix doubleheader on the 14-turn IMS road course.

He took advantage of a mistake by Colton Herta on lap 60 to take the lead. He never looked back winning his third race of the season.

Alexander Rossi finished second and pole-sitter Rinus VeeKay third to round out the podium.

The victory keeps Newgarden alive in the chase for the points’ championship with leader Scott Dixon.

The 85-laps race ran caution free.

It was the first event with fans this racing season at IMS as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 10,000 fans were allowed in the stands in turns one and four.

Race two of the doubleheader is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.