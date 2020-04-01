Skip to content
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans changed
Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule
The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects
Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 2
Gov. Holcomb says further executive orders coming soon as state touts new #INthistogether campaign during briefing on coronavirus pandemic
Are Hoosiers truly staying home? Indiana gets C- from cell phone data
Despite taking every precaution, Marion County golf courses ordered to close April 3
Gov. Holcomb to sign 2 executive orders on COVID-19 response
Feds: Man intentionally derailed LA train near hospital ship
Noblesville restaurant creates ‘Old Town Road’ parody to promote takeout during COVID-19 shutdown
Health department reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, total of 65; 2,565 cases in Indiana
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
