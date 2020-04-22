Take an inside look at Colts’ 2020 draft needs, strategies Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL draft is going to look and feel much different this year, but the implications are the same for the 2020 football season.

Join us Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on FOX59 for Blue Zone: Draft Preview, a live half-hour show taking a look at the Indianapolis Colts’ biggest draft needs and laying out some of the team’s potential strategies for drafting top-notch talent.

Highlights include:

Chris Widlic’s one-on-one interview with Colts general manager Chris Ballard as he prepares to enter his third draft with head coach Frank Reich

Chris Hagan’s conversation with analyst Gary Brackett, a Super Bowl 41 champ with the Colts, about what holes the team needs to fill and more

Features on Indiana natives and Indiana college products who are hoping to hear their names called on draft weekend

The draft, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday, is virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no big event in Las Vegas as originally planned.

As the weekend wraps up, join us again Sunday at 11:30 p.m. for Blue Zone: After the Draft, where we take a look at the Colts’ 2020 picks, discuss how these players fit into the team and share early grades from experts on how Indy fared.