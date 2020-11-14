NFL fines Colts’ Julian Blackmon, Ravens’ DeShon Elliott for illegal hits

Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) wears a crucial catch sticker on his helmet during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL levied a pair of fines for illegal hits in the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Baltimore last Sunday even though one of the plays didn’t draw a penalty from the officiating crew.

Colts rookie safety Julian Blackmon was fined $4,203 for his hit on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Blackmon was penalized on the play for lowering his head and initiating contact to Jackson with his helmet.

Also, Ravens’ safety DeShon Elliott was docked $4,203 for delivering a jarring hit to tight end Jack Doyle. Elliott’s hit in the neck and head area snapped Doyle’s head back and left Doyle with a concussion. The contact did not draw a penalty.

The concussion forced Doyle to miss the Colts’ Thursday night win at Tennessee.

