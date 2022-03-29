An overtime rule change proposed by the Indianapolis Colts will become part of league play this postseason.

The Colts, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, proposed amending the rules to allow both teams to possess the ball in overtime.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the vote was 29-3 in favor of the change, which applies only to postseason games. For a new rule to be approved, 75% of teams (24 of the 32) have to vote in favor of it.

It replaces the previous overtime rule, which was made infamous by the playoff shootout between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills that ended with KC winning in OT without Buffalo’s offense touching the ball. Many fans felt it marred the ending to an exciting playoff showdown.

The new rule makes sure both teams possess the ball on offense. If both teams score touchdowns on their overtime possessions, the game goes into sudden death, with the next score winning.

Under the previous overtime rule, the game ended if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scored a touchdown. That rule will stay in effect for regular season games.

A separate proposal from the Tennessee Titans would’ve allowed a team to end the game on an overtime possession by scoring a touchdown and converting a two-point conversion.