NFL Playoff schedule: Colts-Bills kickoff Wild Card round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 03: Kemoko Turay #57 of the Indianapolis Colts tells the Jacksonville Jaguars to get off the field after the Colts made a fourth down stop in the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will help kickoff this season’s NFL playoffs.

The Colts (11-5) meet the Bills (13-3) in Buffalo on FOX59’s news gathering partner CBS4 on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

It will be the first of six wild card games this weekend. This year the NFL added a playoff team to each conference, so there is a triple-header of games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Full NFL Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday 1:05 p.m. – Colts at Bills (CBS4)

4:40 p.m. – Rams at Seahawks (FOX59)

8:15 p.m. – Buccaneers at Washington Football Team Sunday 1:05 p.m. – Ravens at Titans

4:40 p.m. – Bears at Saints (CBS4)

8:15 p.m. – Browns at Steelers