INDIANAPOLIS – Once again, the NFL’s spotlight will shine on Indianapolis.

The Circle City is hosting the NFL Scouting Combine this week at Lucas Oil Stadium. The event runs from Monday, Feb. 27, through Monday, March 6. Workouts are scheduled to start Thursday, March 2.

Indianapolis has hosted the event since 1987 and is set to host again in 2024. In 2022, the NFL put the event up for bid, with Dallas and Los Angeles also submitting bids. The NFL hasn’t said where the event will be held in 2025 and beyond.

This week, general managers, coaches and scouting staffs will get an up-close look at some of the NFL’s top prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, which is set for April 27-April 29 in Kansas City.

The NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com will offer live coverage of this year’s combine. Here’s a look at the TV schedule:

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DL, LB

March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DB, PK/ST

March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): QB, WR, TE

March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): OL, RB

Fans can attend the combine for free. It requires pre-registration and the NFL OnePass app. You can find individual dates and times by workout group here.

Athletes will be put to the test in several notable drills, including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle. They’ll also go through interviews and medical exams.

The NFL invited more than 300 prospects, including top quarterbacks Bryce Young of Alabama, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Will Levis of Kentucky and Anthony Richardson of Florida. All will be of interest to Indianapolis Colts fans, as the team holds the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and is widely expected to pick a QB.

Some notable players from Purdue have been invited: QB Aidan O’Connell, cornerback Cory Tice Jr., linebacker Jalen Graham, wide receiver Charlie Jones and tight end Payne Durham.

Notre Dame’s invitees include tight end Michael Mayer, edge Isaiah Foskey, center Jarrett Patterson and safety Brandon Joseph.

Linebacker Cam Jones is IU’s sole invitee, and cornerback Nic Jones will represent Ball State.

In addition to watching on-field workouts, fans have the chance to navigate an obstacle course and test themselves in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump during the Combine Experience.

They’ll also be able to see the Lombardi Trophy, the AFC and NFC Championship trophies and view a collection of Super Bowl rings. While the prospects won’t be signing autographs, current and legendary NFL players will be available for autographs at select times during the event.