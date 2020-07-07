NHRA season resumes at Lucas Oil Raceway this month

INDIANAPOLIS – The NHRA Drag Racing season resumes with back-to-back events at Lucas Oil Raceway over the next two weekends.



The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals run July 11 and 12. The Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals follow July 18 and 19.



Kalitta Motorsports drivers Shawn Langdon and J.R. Todd look to knock off some rust.



They have not flown 330 miles per hour since the NHRA postponed its season five months ago.



“Last time I got to stand on the gas was in February,” Todd said. “That seems like it was a year ago.”



Lucas Oil Raceway is also scheduled to host the U.S. Nationals September 3-6.



“We’re excited to get back racing,” Langdon said. “Hopefully, we can have a good, clean, smooth event to where hopefully we can be able to finish the season.”



Lucas Oil Raceway told FOX59 25% capacity is allowed at the raceway over the next two weekends. Fans must conduct a temperature check before entering, and remain six feet apart.

“We have to have that fan engagement,” Todd said. “I’m glad we get to get out there and perform in front of them.”



The NHRA stated Monday John Force Racing is not registered to compete this weekend, a team consisting of 2017 Top Fuel Champion Brittany Force, three-time Funny Car Champion Robert Hight, and 2019 NHRA Rookie of the Year Austin Prock.



John Force Racing declined to comment to FOX59 about its absence.

“From a selfish, competition standpoint, I guess I’m not going to necessarily miss them on the race track racing against them,” Langdon joked. “Obviously for the sport, we need them back out there.”



Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies will be available at the raceway. Printed and mobile entry tickets will be accepted at the gate.