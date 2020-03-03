No. 15 UIndy preps for postseason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The University of Indianapolis men's basketball team eyes a deep run in the Division II NCAA Tournament after finishing its regular season 23-5.

The 15th-ranked Greyhounds finished second in the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season and prepare for the GLVC Tournament in Edwardsville, Illinois this week.

UIndy will face Southwest Baptist Thursday.

UIndy has eight players from central Indiana on its roster. Redshirt senior guard Jimmy King, of Roncalli, and junior forward Trevor Lakes, of Lebanon, lead the team in scoring and combine for an average of 29 points per game.