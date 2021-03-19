North Texas upsets Purdue in NCAA first round

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Jaden Ivey #23 and Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers battle for a rebound against JJ Murray #11 and Abou Ousmane #33 of the North Texas Mean Green in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – North Texas is known for its strong defense and it showed on Friday night.

The 13th seed Mean Green upset the 4th seed Boilermakers 78-69 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s North Texas’ first tournament win in school history.

Trevion Williams tied the game at 61 with 17-seconds left. The Mean Green had a shot at the win at the end of regulation, but James Reese’s bank shot was no good.

North Texas then dominated the extra five minutes, scoring the first 11 points.

The Mean Green is one of the top defensive units in the country, holding opponents to just over 60 points per game and Friday was no different.

The loss snaps the Boilermakers’ streak of three straight Sweet 16 appearances.