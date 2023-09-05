SOUTH BEND — The Notre Dame football team has cracked the top 10 in this week’s AP Poll.

The Fighting Irish are one of two 2-0 teams in the top 10. USC and Notre Dame were the only top-10 teams to schedule “Week 0” contests, playing games before the 2023 season started, in earnest, over Labor Day weekend.

Notre Dame picked up its first win of the season against Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, 42-3. The Irish followed their win over the Midshipmen with a 56-3 victory against Tennessee State. The Tigers are the first FCS team and the first HBCU Notre Dame has ever played.

Notre Dame opened the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll. The Irish’s two victories have helped them move up three spots. Notre Dame is also the only FBS I-A independent school ranked in the top 25.

The Irish finished last season ranked 18th in the poll with an overall record of 9-4.

Transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has played a pivotal role in Notre Dame’s ascension in the rankings. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon currently ranks second in the nation in total QBR.

In two games, Hartman has completed 33 of his 40 pass attempts for 445 yards and six touchdowns. Hartman has put up 222.5 passing yards per game without throwing a single interception.

The Irish will take the field again on Saturday, traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina, for a matchup with the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.