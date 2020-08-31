Notre Dame limits stadium capacity to 20% for home games; tailgating prohibited

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the New Mexico Lobos at Notre Dame Stadium on September 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame will limit stadium capacity to a maximum of 20% during football games this season—and only students, faculty, staff and players’ families will be able to attend games.

The university also said tailgating wouldn’t be allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans attending the games will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Notre Dame will use mobile ticket instead of traditional printed tickets.

Notre Dame students will get first priority for tickets, with faculty and staff getting next priority.

From the university’s website:

Adhering to physical distancing requirements necessary to keep our community safe, attendance at this year’s Notre Dame Football games will be limited to 20% or less of Notre Dame Stadium’s normal capacity. Priority will be given to Notre Dame Students, assuring that every student who wants to attend games will be able to do so. Once student demand has been met, the remaining tickets will be made available to Notre Dame Faculty and Staff. Beyond limiting the number of spectators at the game, the unique approach being taken by the University is designed to promote safety by limiting attendance to those individuals who are current members of the Notre Dame campus community and accords with the expectations articulated by St. Joseph County health officials regarding limiting attendees to residents of the local area. Where exceptions to that policy need to be made (i.e. family members of participating student-athletes from both teams) they will be very limited in number, and those individuals will be seated in separate areas of the Stadium. All attendees will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. Tailgating will not be permitted. Mobile ticketing, rather than traditional printed tickets, will be used. Additional guidelines with more detailed health & safety protocols for 2020 football games will be communicated at a later time.