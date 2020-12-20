Notre Dame makes College Football Playoff; IU, Ball State to receive bowl bids

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — After endless hours of debate, Notre Dame is in the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish (10-1) will play No. 1 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game in Arlington, Texas on New Year’s Day. The game was moved from Pasadena because of California’s COVID-19 protocols.

It will be their first Rose Bowl appearance since 1925 when they defeated Stanford 27-10 and their fourth bowl game against the Crimson Tide.

It appeared to be a toss-up between Notre Dame and Texas A&M for the final CFP spot after the Irish lost the ACC Championship Game to Clemson, but a victory over the Tigers in November and a win against North Carolina proved to be enough for an invitation in the committee’s eyes.

It’s the Irish’s second trip to the CFP in three seasons after losing to eventual national champion Clemson in the semifinals in 2018.

The Tigers and Ohio State will play in the other CFP semifinal in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Two other teams from the state of Indiana will also go bowling after historic seasons.

Indiana (6-1) is awaiting their bowl bid. The Hoosiers beat Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin and played the conference champion Buckeyes to within one-score this season.

Mid-American Conference champion Ball State (6-1) will play Mountain West Conference champ San Jose State (7-0) in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson on New Year’s Eve.

The Cardinals won the MAC for the first time since 1996 after upsetting heavy favorite Buffalo in the league title game in Detroit on Friday night.

“Our team has worked so hard and persevered through so much to become champions and to earn the chance to play on a stage like this,” said Ball State head coach Mike Neu. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for this special group to continue an amazing ride, and we can’t wait to play in Tucson.”

This will be the Cardinals’ 10th bowl appearance in school history and first since 2013. The program is still looking for its first ever bowl victory.