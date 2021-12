FILE – In this May 1, 2021, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks to pass during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game in South Bend, Ind. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has seen the offense come together behind quarterback Jack Coan, a grad transfer from Wisconsin, and preseason All-American candidates in running back Kyren Williams, tight end Michael Mayer, center Jarrett Patterson and guard Cain Madden, another grad transfer.(AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

The Fighting Irish will spend New Year’s Day playing in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

Notre Dame finished the season fifth in the country with an 11-1 record. The Fighting Irish have played in the Fiesta Bowl fives times in its history, most recently against Ohio State in 2016.

The Fiesta Bowl will be Marcus Freeman’s first game as Notre Dame’s head coach.

Oklahoma State is 11-2, days off of losing to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship.