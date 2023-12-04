The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame will head to El Paso, Texas, for their bowl game this year.

The No. 15 Irish (9-3) will take on No. 21 Oregon State (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

This marks the 42nd bowl appearance in Notre Dame program history. It’s their second appearance in the Sun Bowl; the Irish last played in the El Paso in 2010, when they defeated Miami (FL) 33-17.

Notre Dame and Oregon State have met only twice before, with both games coming in bowls. The Beavers won both—the 2001 Fiesta Bowl and the 2004 Insight Bowl.

Notre Dame entered the season with high hopes and started 4-0 before a last-second loss to Ohio State. Road losses to Louisville and Clemson dashed any hopes they had of making the College Football Playoff.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will air on CBS4.