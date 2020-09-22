Notre Dame to reschedule Wake Forest game after players test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– The University of Notre Dame is suspending all football-related activities after seven players tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said 94 players were tested, and the seven who received positive results are now in isolation. Their close contacts are being notified.

Combined with last week’s test results, a total of 13 players are now in isolation, with 10 in quarantine.

As part of suspending football activities until further notice, their game against Wake Forest will be rescheduled and will not be played this weekend.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,’ said Head Coach Brian Kelly. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully.

Kelly said the players’ health and safety is at the forefront of their decision-making process.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Notre Dame's upcoming game on Sept. 26 against Wake Forest has been postponed.



RELEASE: https://t.co/Qtp5hfz4Sh pic.twitter.com/YEWOxvR7wt — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 22, 2020