SOUTH BEND, IN — Once again, Notre Dame is going to be donning their most famous alternate jersey, doing so with a design that’s both new and old.

The Fighting Irish will do so during arguably their biggest home game of the upcoming 2023 season.

On Monday morning, the school unveiled the green jerseys that they’ll wear during their game against Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23 at 6:30 p.m. central time.

In a creative twist to the announcement, Notre Dame’s media productions created a spoof of the “Jerry Maguire” movie featuring head coach Marcus Freeman, running back Audric Estime, and quarterback Sam Hartman.

Courtesy: Notre Dame Athletics

This marks the second-straight year that the Irish have worn the green jerseys, having done so against California last September. This year, they’re replaced blue numerals on the jerseys with white and gone away from the gold pants in favor of green. Players will also have green gloves along with green cleats.

Notre Dame will wear the uniforms on what is a very rare day for the program since they are facing Ohio State for just the seventh time in program history and the fifth in the regular season. It’s the Buckeyes’ first visit to South Bend since 1996 and just the third game between the teams at Notre Dame Stadium.

The other was in 1936 – a 7-2 Irish win over Ohio State on Halloween.

Green jerseys have been worn both as a primary and alternate jersey during a number of points in the storied program’s history. Traditionally, they are brought out for major games for the team at home, neutral site contests, or bowl games.