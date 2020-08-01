Oladipo to start in Pacers’ restart vs. 76ers

INDIANAPOLIS – Will he or won’t he?

That simple question became the main story line of the Pacers’ time in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

Will Victor Oladipo play when the team restarts the season on August 1?

Fans finally have the answer.

He will.

The two-time NBA All-Star will be in the Pacers’ starting line-up when they take the floor for their first seeding game against the 76ers on Saturday night.

Head coach Nate McMillan made the announcement in his pre-game media availability.

McMillan adds Oladipo to his lineup, but loses guard Malcolm Brogdon for the night. He’s sitting out with neck soreness.

All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is also out. The timetable for his return is unknown after he left the bubble to get treatment for plantar faciitis in his left foot in Los Angeles.

The Pacers’ starters tonight will be Oladipo, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren, Justin Holiday and Aaron Holiday.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.