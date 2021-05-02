O’Ward gets 1st IndyCar win at Texas after big 1st-lap crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pato O’Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go and stayed in front the rest of the way at Texas, giving the Mexican-born driver his first IndyCar victory at what he considers his hometown track.

O’Ward celebrated four days before his 22nd birthday. Scott Dixon finished fourth after winning Saturday night’s race at Texas.

Sunday’s race was marred by the IndyCar’s second first-lap crash of the season. Six drivers were done when their cars were destroyed before even taking the green flag.