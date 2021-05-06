Pacers’ center Bitadze fined and assistant coach Foster suspended for incident in Wednesday’s game

HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 14: Goga Bitadze #88 of the Indiana Pacers drives to the basket over Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center on April 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers have fined center Goga Bitadze and suspended assistant coach Greg Foster one game for their conduct during Wednesday’s loss to Sacramento.

The incident started after Foster yelled at Bitadze for allowing a dunk in the third quarter. The center then appeared to say “sit the (expletive) down” towards the Indiana bench after hitting a three-pointer.

Foster charged towards Bitadze shouting as the team came to the sideline for a timeout. Myles Turner, then Malcolm Brogdon had to restrain Foster. The situation died down during the break.

The Pacers said this is an internal matter and they will not release any further details.

The heated exchange comes on the heels of multiple national reports head coach Nate Bjorkren’s job may be in jeopardy because of strained relationships with his players.

They will host former head coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks tonight at 8:00 p.m. as they try to hold onto one of the two spots in the league’s inaugural play-in tournament.