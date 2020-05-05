Pacers Gaming opens 2020 season on national TV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers is one of 23 NBA teams competing in the 2020 NBA 2K League season.

Pacers Gaming will face Cleveland’s Cavs Legion GC LIVE on ESPN2 and online tonight at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

The national TV broadcast is a first for the ESports community. The game will also stream on NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Nate Kahl, a shooting guard for Pacers Gaming, is one of six players competing for Indiana this season. Kahl said he learned about tonight’s national broadcast earlier today.

“I was just like holy crap. It’s big news,” Kahl said. “A lot of us have been doing this since we were kids.”

Kahl and his teammates were supposed to begin competing six weeks ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the ESports League from taking off on time.

“It’s gaming. But, we actually play in person in New York City,” Kahl said. “We are flying out there every single week.”

Instead of traveling to the Big Apple to meet his teammates, Kahl will play to win tonight from his apartment in downtown Indianapolis.

“I’m a vet. So you know, just telling my guys to stay composed. You know, don’t be afraid of the moment,” he said.

For the first six weeks of the season, teams will compete remotely. Pacers Gaming head coach Cody Parrent, who is also the senior director of ESports operations, has drawn up a game plan to communicate clearly with the team virtually.

“I’ll be able to coach from my apartment here. And business will go on as usual,” Parrent said. “It’s a blessing to be able to have the technology we do and the ability to play online.”

Each match will feature a best-of-three format. Each series victory will count as a regular season win.