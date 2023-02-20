SALT LAKE CITY – In a game dominated by scoring, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton did his best to make his mark with limited time.

Playing as a reserve for Team LeBron, Haliburton scored 18 points in just 14 minutes of action in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Let’s just say he was efficient in his ASG debut, finishing 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He dished out three assists and also notched a steal and a rebound.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough, as Team LeBron fell to Team Giannis 184-175. Boston’s Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 55 points, setting an All-Star Game record and earning him All-Star MVP honors.

Haliburton played sparingly in the first three quarters, but he scored 11 points in the fourth. The Pacers star said he had “a lot of fun” during All-Star Weekend, even if he came out on the losing side.

Haliburton and teammate Buddy Hield made it to the final round of the 3-point Contest on Saturday, coming up short as Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard hit the final two-point money ball to win it.

Haliburton took to Twitter to wryly note his lack of luck during the NBA’s weekend showcase.

“Took the ‘L’ in the game, took the ‘L’ in the 3-point contest, but I had a lot of fun. See you all back in Indy,” Haliburton said.

After taking a few days off for the All-Star Game, the Pacers return to action on Thursday, when they host the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star Game next season.