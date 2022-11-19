INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaron Nesmith made two free throws with 9.6 seconds left and the Indiana Pacers came up with a final defensive stop to beat the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Saturday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Indianapolis.

In the last seconds, the Magic’s Franz Wagner drove to the basket, but his layup attempt was long off the backboard and Mo Bamba was unable to tip in the rebound.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. They have won four straight to improve to 9-6.

Myles Turner had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Indiana is 7-0 when Turner plays at least 26 minutes.

Nesmith scored 19 points off the bench.

Wagner had 29 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Magic. Bol Bol had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Mamba had 21 points and nine rebounds.

TIP-INS

Magic: Paolo Banchero, who leads NBA rookies in scoring at 23.5 ppg, missed his fifth consecutive game with a left ankle sprain.

Pacers: Buddy Hield ranks second in the NBA in 3-pointers with 55. He was also second with 262 last season.