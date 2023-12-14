George McGinnis, a former Indiana Mr. Basketball and Indiana Pacers legend, has died at the age of 73.

The Indiana Pacers said McGinnis suffered cardiac arrest at his home last week. He succumbed to complications; family, friends and former teammates maintained a vigil at Community North Hospital until his passing.

McGinnis, a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, was part of the 1969 Indianapolis Washington High School team that won the state championship. He attended Indiana University and went on to play a key role in guiding the Pacers to two American Basketball Association championships.

During the 1974-1975 ABA season, he was named co-MVP alongside Julius Erving. McGinnis went on to play for the Philadelphia 76ers. He also had a stint with the Denver Nuggets before returning to the Pacers. He was a three-time NBA All-Star.

Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

SPRINGFIELD, MA – SEPTEMBER 08: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrinee George McGinnis speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, MA – SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Bobby Slick Leonard, Reggie Miller, Spencer Haywood and Rick Barry sit onstage as Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrinee George McGinnis speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

George McGinnis (30) of the Philadelphia 76ers goes by Indiana Pacer’s Don Buse for a one-handed shot in the first half of their NBA game at Philadelphia, Nov. 17, 1976. McGinnis scored 26 points but the Pacers won, 123-117 breaking a 6-game losing streak. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Philadelphia 76ers’ George McGinnis (30) rests on his elbows after hitting the floor when he collided with Atlanta Hawk’s Joe Meriweather (25) during game action at Philadelphia, Jan. 19, 1977. McGinnis returned to feet and helped the 76ers to victory over the Hawks 114-94. (AP Photo/CEH)

The Pacers retired his No. 30 jersey in 1985. He was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2017.

At 6’8” and 235 pounds, McGinnis was a power forward known as an excellent rebounder, floor leader and teammate. The 1969 Mr. Basketball scored 53 points and pulled down 30 rebounds in the Indiana All-Stars’ victory over Kentucky. At IU, he led the Big Ten in scoring and rebounding as a sophomore.

The Simon Family and Pacers Sports & Entertainment released a statement about McGinnis’ legacy:

“From his all-state high school days to his time as an IU All-American and, of course, to his legendary ABA championship runs with the Pacers, George McGinnis shaped so many of the fondest basketball memories for generations of Hoosiers. He was the very definition of an Indiana basketball legend, a champion, and Hall of Fame athlete. But he was more than that. George was family. A passionate advocate for his fellow ABA players and a present, smiling face around the franchise, George has been as synonymous with our Pacers franchise as anyone. He will be greatly missed, and all of us at Pacers Sports & Entertainment will keep George and his family in our prayers.” Simon Family/Pacers Sports & Entertainment

IU basketball coach Mike Woodson also released a statement:

“I loved George McGinnis. He meant so much not only to IU and the state of Indiana, but to the entire basketball world. I looked up to George growing up in Indianapolis. He meant so much to me as a player and more importantly as a man. George was a Hall of Famer on and off the court, and I am going to miss him so much. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McGinnis family, his friends, and his teammates. Rest easy Big Mac.” IU coach Mike Woodson

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett had this to say:

This morning, Indianapolis lost a hometown hero. From the gyms of IPS George Washington High School and Indiana University, to playing for our very own Indiana Pacers, Hall of Famer George McGinnis was an American icon and basketball legend. On behalf of the City of Indianapolis, I would like to express our gratitude for George’s service as an ambassador for our city and the Hoosier state. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans. May the legacy of George McGinnis forever live on. Mayor Joe Hogsett

McGinnis’ burial will be private, but a public celebration of life will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after the first of the year. The Pacers said details will be announced later.