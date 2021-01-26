Pacers’ LeVert has ‘successful’ surgery to treat small mass on kidney; out indefinitely

Indiana Pacers’ Caris LeVert watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly-acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert underwent successful surgery on Monday to treat renal cell carcinoma of his left kidney, the team announced Tuesday.

The Pacers say the surgery was performed by Dr. Jason Sprunger at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. No further treatment is needed, and Caris is expected to make a full recovery.

Caris will be out indefinitely, and further updates will be provided as needed, the Pacers stated.

A small mass was found on the 26-year-old’s left kidney during an MRI that was part of a physical before a four-team trade with the Rockets, Nets and Cavaliers was finalized. The Pacers sent Victor Oladipo to Houston for LeVert and cash from Brooklyn. They’ll also receive a future second round draft pick from the Rockets and a future second rounder from the Cavs.

“I hadn’t missed any games this season yet. I was 100% healthy,” LeVert said during a video call. “In a way this trade showed and revealed what was going on in my body. So I’m definitely looking at it from that side and definitely humbled to know that this trade could have saved me in the long run.”

Indiana originally drafted LeVert in 2016 before shipping him to the Nets. He spent five seasons in Brooklyn, scoring 13.1 points per game. He averaged 18.5 PPG in 12 games this season.

“He’s a versatile, young talent who we think will be a great fit with the direction our team is taking,” said Pacers president Kevin Pritchard after acquiring LeVert. “He can play multiple positions and affect the game at both ends of the floor.”

