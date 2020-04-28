Pacers’ Myles Turner talks about father’s recovery from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seven weeks ago the Indiana Pacers fell to the Boston Celtics 114-111 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in what could be Indiana’s final game of the 2019-2020 NBA season.



One week later, the COVID-19 pandemic got personal for Pacers center Myles Turner. His father tested positive for the virus just days before Myles’ 24th birthday.



“They think he contracted it in Indiana. Then, he flew to Texas,” Turner said. “His recovery process took a while. He was on oxygen for a little bit. He’s better now. But, it was definitely scary at the time.”

Fast forward to Monday, April 27, when the NBA announced it is allowing teams based in cities where government restrictions are loosening to re-open their practice facilities May 8. No more than four players are allowed inside at a time.



But for Turner, he would rather be safe than sorry.



“I most definitely want to play. Just the competitor in me,” he said. “I just think the way this has affected me, affected my family from a personal standpoint, I see why there might need to be precautions to not play this year. I hope that’s not the case. I want to play. But, I see why if we couldn’t play why we wouldn’t be able to do it.”



As the sports world remains dormant, Turner keeps moving. Over the last two months, he has been working out at home in Texas. He is using his spare time to learn more about the stock market.



“It’s something that I never really got into. You got the app on your phone and you see the little stuff on the ticker. I never really knew what any of that stuff meant,” Turner said. “Over a week process, I still have a lot to learn.”