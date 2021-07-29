Pacers pick Oregon guard Chris Duarte with 13th pick in NBA Draft

EUGENE, OREGON – JANUARY 23: Chris Duarte #5 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after hitting a shot late in the second overtime against the USC Trojans at Matthew Knight Arena on January 23, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won 79-68 in two overtimes (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers selected Oregon’s Chris Duarte with the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The 6-6, 190 guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in two seasons in Eugene.

He averaged 17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 2.7 apg last season while earning first team All-Pac-12.

The Pacers have one more pick tonight, the first choice of the second round after making a trade. Multiple outlets report the team traded picks nos. 54 and 60 to Milwaukee for that 31st overall.