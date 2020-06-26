Pacers restart schedule announced

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers dunks over Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 10, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NBA released the schedule Friday night for the season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“We’re looking forward to the resumption of play,” said Pacers President Kevin Pritchard in a team release. “During this time we have been in constant contact with our players and coaches and are confident we will be ready to play.”

Saturday, August 1 vs. 76ers at 7:00 p.m.

Monday, August 3 vs. Wizards at 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4 vs. Magic at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 vs. Suns at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 vs. Lakers at 6:00 p.m.

Monday, August 10 vs. Heat at 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 vs. Rockets at 4:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14 vs. Heat Time TBD

The games against the Lakers and Rockets will be nationally televised. Local television and radio coverage information will be announced at a later date.