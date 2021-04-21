Pacers sign Oshae Brissett

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers signed forward Oshae Brissett to a new contract, the franchise announced Wednesday morning.
Brissett had previously signed a pair of 10-day contracts with Indiana this month. His new deal is for a reported three years, according to the IndyStar’s J. Michael.
Brissett played for the Fort Wayne Mad Antz in the last G-League season, averaging 18.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 12 games. Since joining the Pacers, Brissett has played in six games, averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.2 assists. He recorded his first NBA start in Monday’s game against the Spurs, scoring a career-best 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and six rebounds over 25 minutes.