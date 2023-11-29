INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will welcome one of the best teams in the NBA to Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week as Group Play wrapped up in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Boston Celtics (14-4 overall, 3-1 in Group Play) earned the No. 3 seed, while the Pacers (9-7 overall, 4-0 in Group Play) earned the No. 2 seed. They’ll play in the Quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. The game is set to air on TNT. The winner will move on to the Semifinals in Las Vegas; the losing team is out of the tournament.

The Pacers went 4-0 in East Group A to clinch a spot in the Knockout Round. They missed out on the tournament’s top seed because the Milwaukee Bucks, also 4-0 in Group Play, had a better point differential in tournament games.

Boston beat Indiana earlier this season in a non-tournament matchup. The Pacers will look for revenge on the national stage after the humbling 155-104 road loss. They have a pair of non-tournament away games against the Miami Heat (Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 p.m.) before hosting Boston in the Quarterfinals.

The Celtics emerged as the winner in the crowded East Group C—Orlando and Brooklyn also finished 3-1 in Group Play—after a blowout win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. The effort pushed Boston past the other 3-1 teams thanks to the point differential tiebreaker.

Orlando and Brooklyn both missed out on the Knockout Round because the New York Knicks, who finished 3-1 in East Group B, had a better point differential to earn the wild card entry. The No. 4 seed Knicks will play No. 1 Milwaukee in the Quarterfinals.

While the Eastern Conference came down to point differential, the Western Conference was considerably simpler.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings won their groups outright with 4-0 records, while the New Orleans Pelicans won West Group B with a 3-1 record. The wild card slot came down to Phoenix and Minnesota, both 3-1, with the Suns getting the edge based on point differential.

Here’s a look at the Quarterfinals schedule:

Mon., Dec. 4: No. 3 Celtics at No. 2 Pacers (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Mon., Dec. 4: No. 3 Pelicans at No. 2 Kings (10 p.m., TNT)

Tue., Dec. 5: No. 4 Knicks at No. 1 Bucks (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Tue., Dec. 5: No. 4 Suns at No. 1 Lakers (10 p.m., TNT)

The In-Season Tournament Semifinals are in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, with the Championship Game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9. The winner takes home the inaugural NBA Cup.