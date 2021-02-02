Pacers top Memphis 134-116, snap Grizzlies’ 7-game streak

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 02: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 02, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies’ seven-game winning streak.

The Pacers bulit a double-digit lead early and kept adding to it, finishing with a season-high point total.

Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds and recorded his 14th double-double in 16 starts.

Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers (12-9).

The Grizzlies entered with the NBA’s longest active win streak and ended up one victory shy of matching the franchise record of eight straight wins set four times, most recently in 2015.

The Pacers started strong and led by as many as 15 points, on the way to a 37-27 edge after one period. The 37 points were a season high for the first quarter.

The Pacers kept the pressure on, building a 71-50 lead at halftime. The 71 first-half points were another season high.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 25 points.

The Pacers’ Jeremy Lamb finished with 19 points. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games after starting the season late due to injury.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Had another streak end at four games with at least seven players scoring in double figures. They had six in double digits. … Are 6-2 on the road, 3-5 at home. … Ja Morant is one of just two players averaging 20 points, seven assists, and shooting at least 50% (Nikola Jokic).

Pacers: Improved to 5-5 since trading All-Star Victor Oladipo. … Turner leads the NBA with 70 blocked shots, 17 more than the next player. … Are No. 1 in points in the paint with an average of 54.4.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Houston on Thursday.

Pacers: At Milwaukee on Wednesday.