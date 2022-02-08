Pacers trade away All-Star Domantas Sabonis, per reports

Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers watches the action against the Milwaukee Bucks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are trading away All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings as part of a deal that involves six players, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Per Wojnarowski, the Pacers are sending Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second round draft pick to the Kings in exchange for Tyrese Hailburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Indiana appears to be in a rebuilding phase. On Sunday, the Pacers traded guard Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and received several of draft picks and Ricky Rubio‘s expiring contract in return.

This is a developing story and will be updated.