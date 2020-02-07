Skip to content
Pacers
Sabonis, Oladipo lead Pacers past Mavericks 112-109
Pacers’ Brogdon listed week-to-week with injury
Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls 108-102
NBA-leading Bucks bounce back, rout Pacers 119-100
Brogdon scores 26, Pacers forced to rally late to beat Spurs
Warren, Brogdon lead Pacers past Cavaliers 113-104
Sabonis scores 20 points, Pacers beat Trail Blazers, 106-100
Pacers’ Jeremy Lamb out for the season
Raptors roll to biggest win of season, beat Pacers 127-81
Oladipo leaves with back spasms, Pacers top Knicks 106-98
No more minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo
Leonard, LeBron, Davis lead Team LeBron over Team Giannis
Pacers’ Sabonis savors NBA All-Star weekend
Holiday's 31 lead Pelicans to 124-117 win over Pacers
Raptors pull away from Pacers 115-106 for 13th straight win
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Idris Elba is doing OK, urges people not to spread coronavirus conspiracy theory
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
