INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers will host a Celebration of Life for sports legend George McGinnis, who died on Dec. 14 at 73.

The memorial at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7 and is open to the general public. Pacers Sports & Entertainment said that doors will open at 1 p.m. and the Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m.

McGinnis was an Indiana basketball superstar. His legacy started at Washington High School, where he led the team to the Indiana High School State Championships and was selected Mr. Basketball.

From there, McGinnis led the Big Ten in scoring at Indiana University. Of course, his enormous impact would be with the Indiana Pacers as he led the team to multiple ABA championships.

As an NBA icon, McGinnis is also a Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame member.

Parking will be available in the Virginia Ave. parking garage. The general public can enter through the Ascension St. Vincent Entry Pavilion.

The Celebration of Life will also be available as a live stream for those unable to attend in person.