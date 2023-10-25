INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers open the regular season at home Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Ahead of tipoff, fans will witness what new local food will be served at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In addition, it’s the first official game where the Pacers will break in the newly renovated Bicentennial Plaza, along with all the new amenities for fans to enjoy before and during the game. There are also new food items that are tied to the Circle City.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment is returning to the partnership with the KeyBank guest chef program for a second year. The program allows ten small businesses to sell their food at the kitchen concession inside the arena. Some featured items include Dejuan’s “silly” potato from Eve’s Garden Deli and food from Krab Head, Smokin’ Barrel BBQ, and 1313 Eatery.

“It’s what this building is about,” said Danny Lopez, vice president of external affairs for Pacers Sports and Entertainment. “This building is a canvas for us to show off all the talent we have, whether it’s the arts, our music scene, or culinary. It’s a chance for people to come in here and experience different things that we have here in the city from people who are talented.”

After much success in the program, the team also announced that Mambos Cheesesteak Grill and Taste of Innova’s Wings & Greens now have permanent spots inside.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.