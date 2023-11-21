INDIANAPOLIS – Now everyone can go “Courtside” with the Indiana Pacers.

The team partnered with Upland Brewing Company for the first-ever Pacers-branded craft beer, Courtside Indiana Pale Ale. It’s available at Upland Brewing locations starting Tuesday (Nov. 21, 2023).

The limited-edition, crisp pale ale is 5.4% alcohol by volume (ABV). Upland said the beer will be sold during Pacers games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse through an agreement with Levy Restaurants.

“Living in Indiana, basketball is almost as much a part of our identity as craft beer,” said Brent Ducker, director of sales and strategic accounts for Upland. “Deepening our relationship with the Indiana Pacers by launching Courtside is a natural next step and one we’re thrilled about. We hope it will enhance the already-incredible fan experience for people at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and also appeal to anyone who wants to display their support of the local team and the craft beer industry.”

Upland became an official sponsor of the Pacers in 2022, the company said. Gainbridge Fieldhouse features an Upland Brewing Company-branded bar on the balcony level.

While the Pacers are on the road for their next game (Nov. 21 at Atlanta), fans will have the chance to get Courtside at Gainbridge during their upcoming three-game homestand: Nov. 22 vs. Toronto; Nov. 24 vs. Detroit; and Nov. 27 vs. Portland.