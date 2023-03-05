Indiana Pacers (28-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-35, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Chicago in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Bulls are 6-7 against opponents in the Central Division. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.8 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic paces the Bulls with 11.3 boards.

The Pacers are 19-18 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 1.8.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 117-113 in their last matchup on Feb. 16. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 27 points, and Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 25.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.1% over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 105.0 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (calf), Kendall Brown: out (tibia).