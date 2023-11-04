INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Williams scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 23 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Terry Rozier scored 22 and has scored 20 or more in all five Hornets games this season.

Tyrese Haliburton tied a career high with 43 points to lead the Pacers, who have lost three of their last four.

Williams, who made 9 of 12 shots and had a team-high seven rebounds, scored nine points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte rally.

He scored on a layup with 1:03 left to give the Hornets a 125-122 lead. The Pacers closed the deficit to 125-124 on a Buddy Hield’s basket with 29 seconds left. Hield was fouled but missed the potential game-tying free throw.

Haliburton had a chance but Charlotte’s LeMelo Ball, who had 11 assists, forced a turnover before he could get a shot off.

Rozier suffered a left groin strain and needed to be helped off the floor with a little more than six minutes left in the game.

Haliburton, who had 12 assists, scored 25 points in the third quarter as Pacers erased a 54-46 halftime deficit to take a 96-92 lead. Haliburton, who tied Jordan Nwora’s franchise record for points in a quarter, sank 6 of 8 3-pointers in the quarter.

After the Pacers shot 33.3% in the first half, Indiana made 81% of its shots in the third quarter. The Hornets, who made nearly 49% from the field in the opening half, shot 65% in the third quarter.

The teams were tied at 27-all at the end of the opening quarter and Charlotte led 54-46 at halftime.

Jarace Walker, the Pacers first-round draft pick, was sidelined by a respiratory infection.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Charlotte will play its third consecutive road game in Dallas on Sunday.

Pacers: Host San Antonio on Monday in the third game of a five-game homestand.