INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 132-123 on Monday night.

Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points for the Pacers, who have lost four consecutive games and are out of playoff contention. Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points with 13 assists. Keifer Sykes added 16 points for Indiana, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Atlanta shot 54.7% overall while Indiana made 52.3%. The Hawks had 40-28 rebounding edge and committed 13 turnovers, one less than the Pacers. The Pacers narrowed the deficit to 94-88 with 3:11 left in the third quarter, but the Hawks led 102-90 when the quarter ended.

Indiana closed the gap to 121-112, but the Hawks prevented it from getting too close.

The Pacers had only eight players available. Oshae Brissett warmed up but was ruled out before the game with a sore back.

Atlanta led by as many as 18 points in the first half and was ahead 74-63 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Hawks: De’Andre Hunter sat out with right knee soreness. Danilo Gallinari was out a with right elbow contusion. … Atlanta improved to 38-37. The Hawks had been 0-for-5 in their previous five attempts to get above .500.

Pacers: Coach Rick Carlisle returned after missing the past two games because of personal reasons. … Myles Turner, who has been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a stress reaction in his left foot, will not play in the remaining six games. Carlisle said Turner is close to getting being ready to play but said it is not worth bringing him back for the final two games, which are on back-to-back nights. … Duane Washington Jr. missed the game with a right hip bruise. … Justin Anderson was signed to a second 10-day contract Monday.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Pacers: Host Denver on Wednesday.