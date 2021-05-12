How Hoosiers can celebrate the life of Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS—Hoosiers and basketball fans will have a chance to honor an Indiana Pacers legend Wednesday.

Bobby “Slick” Leonard’s celebration of life will held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The former coach passed away last month at age 88.

Doors open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available and all proceeds will benefit the Dropping Dimes Foundation.

Leonard grew up in Terre Haute and went on to attend Indiana University where he was part of the 1953 NCAA championship-winning team .

He then went on to spend seven years as a professional player. Leonard came back to the Hoosier state to coach the Pacers for more than a decade, earning three ABA championships.

Most recently, you could hear him on the Pacers broadcasts.

“He was one of those people human beings how just had it all and did it all and made you feel like you were the most important person in the world, every time he talked to you,” explained Pacers’ President Rick Fuson.

The event will also be live-streamed here.