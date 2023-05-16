CHICAGO — The Indiana Pacers will be selecting seventh at the 2023 NBA Draft.

At Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago, the Pacers had a less than 7% chance at the number one pick.

Instead, they stayed in their projected spot at seventh, with point guard and draft representative Tyrese Haliburton clapping at the announcement.

The Pacers finished 35-47 last season and missed the Playoffs for a third straight season. Now, they are looking to build their roster further in the offseason.

Although they will likely not have a shot at drafting projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the Pacers will likely have some options at 7 including former Indiana University players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The honor of having the first overall pick in 2023 went to the San Antonio Spurs, with the Charlotte Hornets picking second and the Portland Trail Blazers picking third.